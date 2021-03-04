BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Diaspora Nigerians face same challenges discouraging other investors – NIPC boss

...as 70% of remittances to Nigeria goes to family support

Yewande Sadiku
Yewande Sadiku, executive secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC)

The needs of Nigerians in diaspora who are interested in investing in Africa’s largest economy are consistent with the concerns that investors generally have, Yewande Sadiku, executive secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), said on Thursday. “The same things that Nigerians in diaspora need to better invest in Nigeria are the things that investors generally…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.