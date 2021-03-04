Diaspora Nigerians face same challenges discouraging other investors – NIPC boss

The needs of Nigerians in diaspora who are interested in investing in Africa’s largest economy are consistent with the concerns that investors generally have, Yewande Sadiku, executive secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), said on Thursday. “The same things that Nigerians in diaspora need to better invest in Nigeria are the things that investors generally…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login