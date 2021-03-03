Nigerians paid more to travel by air in January

Air travel in Nigeria was costlier in January 2021 than the preceding month of December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) ‘transport fare watch.’

Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.02 percent month-on-month (MoM) and by 18.27 percent year-on-year (YoY) to N36,463.65 in January 2021 from N36,454.59 in December 2020.

States with highest airfare were Anambra (N38,600), Cross River/Jigawa/Lagos (N38,500), Bauchi (N38,400), while states with lowest airfare were Akwa Ibom (N32,450), Sokoto (N33,700), and Gombe (N35,000).

As the aviation industry experiences influx of new airlines and prospective operators, the cost of flying within Nigeria are beginning to reduce and this trend is expected to turnaround when NBS releases February data.

For instance, Anambra State, one of the states said to have recorded the highest airfare in January is a sister state to Enugu State where United Nigeria Airlines, a new entrant into the aviation industry, is headquartered.

Last month, after securing an Air Operating Certificate (AOC), United Nigeria Airlines began commercial operations. The carrier, which is based at Enugu Akanu Ibiam International (ENU) Airport, has a fleet of four Embraer ERJ145 aircraft flying domestic network comprising five routes.

Also, both NG Eagle and Green Africa, which are at the final stage of getting their AOCs will help push down airfare across Nigerian states.

The NBS ‘transport fare watch’ report also covers bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; airfare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop, and waterway passenger transport.

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city decreased by -0.66 percent month-on-month and increased by 74.75 percent year-on-year to N352.15 in January 2021 from N354.49 in December 2020. States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N600), Bauchi (N522.75) and Ekiti (N458.77), while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Oyo (N189.46), Abia (N205.22), and Borno (N240.79).

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity decreased by -0.25 percent month-on-month and increased by 39.55 percent year-on-year to N2,346.41 in January 2021 from N2,352.19 in December 2020.

States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,482.24), Lagos (N3,300.23) and Sokoto (N3,300), while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,600.45), Bauchi (N1,640.20) and Enugu (N1,687.45).

Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop decreased by -1.60percent month-on-month and increased by 95.22 percent year-on-year to N259.33 in January 2021 from N293.36 in December 2020. States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Taraba (N400.80), Yobe (N400.15) and Rivers (N400.00), while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N84.22), Katsina (N134.90), and Kebbi (N152.05).

Average fare paid by passengers for waterway passenger transport increased by 3.68 percent month-on-month and by 38.58 percent year-on-year to N786.19 in January 2021 from N758.27 in December 2020.

States with highest fare by waterway passenger transport were Rivers (N2,280), Delta (N2,250.45) and Bayelsa (N2,200.10), while states with lowest fare by waterway passenger transport were Borno (N245.10), Gombe (N290.77) and Kebbi (N340).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, increased by 16.47 percent (year-on-year) in January 2021. This is 0.71 percent points higher than the rate recorded in December 2020 (15.75%).