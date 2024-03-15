Meet the next Olubadan of Ibadan, 84-year- old Oba Owolabi Olakulehin

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is the current Balogun of Ibadanland, head of the military line of the Olubadan system. He is set to become the next Olubadan of Ibadan following the death of Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun, the late Olubadan of Ibadan land.

Tradition has it that from today, palace drummers and chanters would move from Alli-Iwo to the Ita Baale palace of Oba Olakulehin, heralding his symbolic ascension to the throne.

Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade Il, was announced dead on Thursday by Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor. He was said to have died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The late Olubadan and incoming Olubadan are from the same Ibadan North East Local Government of Oyo State.

Olakulehin’s son, Sunbo Owolabi, was commissioner for water resources during the administration of late former governor Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi.

According to tradition, the next in line to Olakulehin is Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State and senator, who heads the civil line as Otun Olubadan of Ibadan.

The death of Oba Balogun and the assumption of office by another Olubadan will cause promotion in the Olubadan system, especially in the Balogun line where the new Olubadan will emerge.