What to know about the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Lekan Balogun

The Olubadan of Ibadan is among the revered figures in Ibadan. He holds a significant position in Yoruba land.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade Il, died on Thursday. He was aged 81.

The remains of the late Oluibadan will be interred according to Islamic rites today, Friday, March 15, 2024, at his Aliiwo ancestral home in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Oba Balogun spent two years on the throne, having been presented the Staff of Office by Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on March 11, 2022.

Sulaimon Olanrewaju, his Chief Press Secretary, confirmed his dead in a press statement on Thursday, Makinde conveyed the news of the king’s transition, noting that his significant contributions to Ibadanland during his brief reign of just over two years.

He described the late monarch as a towering figure akin to an Iroko tree, Governor Makinde extended his condolences to the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council, and the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State.

“The passing of Oba Dr. Balogun marks the end of an era for Ibadanland, leaving behind a profound void in its rich history and heritage.”

He further prayed for the peaceful repose of Oba

The late Olubadan was born on October 18, 1942.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

Lekan Balogun held the prestigious title of Olubadan of Ibadanland, making him the paramount ruler of Ibadan, the largest indigenous city in West Africa.

Despite his royal lineage, Olubadan Lekan Balogun pursued education diligently. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law and a Master’s degree in Public Administration.

Known for his philanthropic gestures, Olubadan Lekan Balogun was involved in numerous community development projects aimed at improving the lives of the people of Ibadan.

Beyond his traditional role, Olubadan Balogun has also made a mark in the business world. He has successfully managed various businesses, contributing to the economic development of the region.

Olubadan Lekan Balogun epitomizes a blend of tradition, education, leadership, and philanthropy. His reign as the Olubadan of Ibadanland continues to leave a lasting legacy, shaping the present and future of one of Nigeria’s most prominent cultural hubs.