Meet Real life success Stories with Digital Transformation at FREE Webinar by NetPlus_Business Day

At the 10th edition of the NetPlusDotCom and BusinessDay digital transformation webinar which holds on Thursday, the 28th of October, 2021 at 10 am (W.A.T); organizers want attendees to come experience real life success stories with business owners who have implemented digital transformation processes in the running of their business.

The free Digital transformation webinar has consistently for ten (10) months educates SMEs on the need for and value of the adoption of technology to optimize results and ultimately achieve set business goals especially in an evolving business world.

This initiative continues this October with this upcoming edition. Asides, having the opportunity to hear these real life success stories, there will be speakers present who have immersed their expertise in the integration of technological offerings in many businesses, these experts will be available to share some of their experience and knowledge to help businesses improve their knowledge and comprehension of digital transformation.

Organizers urge attendees to come prepared with any questions or concerns relating to business, digital transformation, technology adoption, payments etc.

The speakers selected for the month include Amenze Ifueko Okeke, CEO and mastermind behind Buffeteria, Oyewale Oyepeju, Chief Technology Officer, Vendease, and Blessing Chidinma Emmanuel-Macaulay, a top Marketing Communications professional.

Register for the webinar using this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-monthly-sme-digital-transformational-webinar-series-tickets-194532310377