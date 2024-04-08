Meet Omobayo Godwin, the new Edo deputy governor

Omobayo Godwin, newly appointed deputy governor of Edo State was sworn in on Monday after the impeachment of Philip Shaibu, who was elected alongside Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2016 and 2020. There had been serious political tension between Governor Obaseki and Shaibu in the last year until he was finally impeached.

Here is the brief profile of the new deputy governor

Born July 19, 1986, Omobayo hails from Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The 37-year-old has a B.Eng Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and an MSc in Public Administration from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), preparing for the role of a professional and an expert in public administration.

He is a registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Before his new appointment, he served as a Senior Maintenance Engineer at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited, cutting his professional teeth in the operations in the South-South area, providing top-notch services and growing the business in the region.

He has also been active in politics in his local government, building bridges of trust with the people and mobilising them for common causes, and breaking political barriers to the chagrin of his opponents.