Meet Elizabeth Daniel: The face behind glamorous outfits at AMVCA

From dressing up the cast of Blood Sisters to glamming up the stars of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), Nigeria’s rising clothing brand, Xtra Brides Lagos (XBL) owned by Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel, has hit a stellar height.

At the 2022 AMVCA in Lagos on May 14, XBL was the dominant custom wear brand donned by the constellation of stars who glammed up the event. Not only that, but the brand also stole the show at the May 9 Ini Edo birthday bash, where the Nollywood diva rocked a jaw-dropping gown designed by the brand.

In the past year, the fame of XBL has soared as various celebrities flaunted their dresses and lavish praises on the couture brand, especially on Instagram.

Such endorsements have come from the likes of Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, and Reality TV star, BBN’s Tacha and Nengi.

Read also: AMVCA showcases talents, fashion as over 3,000 African guests grace eight edition in Lagos

Without any doubt, Xtra Brides Lagos has attained the coveted status of the fashion label of choice with its range of attention-catching designs.

Speaking recently, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel, XBL’s founder and creative director, avowed: “My competition isn’t within my reach. As far as I’m concerned, I am the best in Nigeria, and, having made an impact here, I am spreading my wings across the international borders to compete with the designers ruling the fashion world.”

A native of Abeokuta, Ogun State and a graduate of Bowen University, Osun State, Oyetomiwa, had concretised her interest in fashion designing by first taking a Detailing course at a fashion institute in Lagos and later a fashion creative course in France in 2019.

Continuing, the Paris-trained creative designer who opened shop in 2020, further declared: “I see myself on the global map dominating the fashion world and changing the narrative of black women through fashion.”

Xtra Brides Lagos, she avowed, is conceived as an international brand servicing top celebrities and classic women across the globe.

“So it is not surprising that we are a fashion brand admired by thousands,” she added.