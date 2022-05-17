AMVCA showcases talents, fashion as over 3,000 African guests grace eight edition in Lagos

The desire by Africans to promote the continent’s young film industry reflected in the huge turn- out of over 3,000 guests from across Africa at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held in Lagos last weekend.

The biggest hall of Eko Hotels, venue of the award was filled to capacity, with many visitors standing who came to witness the promotion, encouragement and recognition of African talents in the film industry organised by MultiChoice, owners of DStv.

Celebrities and operators in the African film industry cross Africa including Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, various parts of Nigeria were in attendance at the just concluded 8 edition of the award with display of fashion.

Ramsey Nouah who later won the Best Director (Movie), one of the most coveted awards of the night for his Rattlesnake film told BusinessDay that the award “is about fashion, glitz, glamour and about creativity and lifestyles”.

A Kenyan film producer, Bennie said “Nigerians actually like fashion and don’t play with it as everybody is looking fantastic” at the grand finale hosted by Ik Osakioduwa and Bonang Matheba from South Africa, the hosts, who appeared on the stage with different attires to keep with the mood of fashion.

The celebrities were given the opportunity to showcase their fashion styles at the red carpet as fans voted for their best. The best dressed award for male went to Deniola Grey while best dressed female award went to Osas Ighodaro who also won best actress in movie Rattlesnake.

The 2022 award which came after the hiatus in 2021 due to Covid 19 pandemic was full of entertainment as top musicians – Yemi Alade, Lagbaja, the masked artist; D’ Banj and others separately offered specular performances that delighted the audience.

Also Kingdom, winner of Nigerian Idol Season 6, and Akunna, fellow contestant, led a choir in a beautiful rendition in memory of those in the film industry who lost their lives to Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, there were several awards across 32 categories. The Best Overall Movie, which is AMVCAs most coveted award, went to Amina by Izu Ojukwu and Okey Ogunjiofor, while Industry Merit Award was given to Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, 81 year old legendary actress of global recognition.

Best Sound Editor, went to Jim Lively, James Nelson for their movie, Amina. The Best Online Social Content Creator award went to Oga Sabinus, who came from Port Harcourt to receive his award, while the Best Short Film or Online Video award went to T aiwo Ogunnimo for his role in the film, I am the prostitute mama described.

There was a Trail Blazer Award, which recognises rising movie stars. This year’s award went to Teniola Aladese, from Lagos State

In the indigenous language category, the Best Indigenous Language – Swahili went to Obambo by Freddy Feruzi; Best Indigenous Language – Yoruba was won by Alaise produced by David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy. Voiceless by Rogers Ofime won the Best Indigenous Language – Hausa, while the Best Indigenous Language – Igbo went to Uche Nnanna Maduka for the movie, Nne-Ka.

In the African region, Best Movie, Southern Africa, went to Hairareb by Dantagos Jimmy-Melani; The Girl In The Yellow Jumper by Morocco Omari from Uganda, won the Best Movie (East Africa) category; and Collision Course by Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom won the Best Movie West Africa.

Most aspects of storytelling in the African film industry were honoured for their contributions in lifting African authentic stories.

Speaking earlier, John Ugbe, MultiChoice CEO recalled that AMVCA which started in 2013 for its recognition of talents in the film industry has made huge impact. “MultiChoice is honoured to be a contributor to the growth of the African film industry”, he said. MultiChoice has for the last four years organised MultiChoice Talent Factory to train African young filmmakers as a boost to the growth of the African film industry.

Prior to the grand finale, there were 8-day activities showcasing different aspects of the African film industry including culture, fashion and the activities of the talent factory. Executive Head of Content and West Africa channels, MultiChoice Busola Tejumola had earlier said that this year’s edition focused on shining light on many aspects that make up the African film industry.