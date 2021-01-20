Medical store operators, others hope to profit as Edo enforces COVID-19 protocols

The enforcement of strict compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocols sequel to a surge in infections spells another period of economic prosperity for those selling pharmaceutical products, including sanitisers and face masks.

With the second wave of the coronavirus, sanitisers and wearing of face masks have become today’s essential to prevent further spread of the disease.

The decline in daily recorded cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria prompted many people to relapse, thinking the pandemic was gone.

After weeks of lapse, the number of positive cases is spreading at a breakneck speed, with a steady increase in the past one week. This has left Edo State government with no other option than to deploy enforcement team to arrest defaulters who disregard the government’s directive on compulsory wearing of face masks in public places.

Read Also: COVID-19: At 111,305 confirmed cases Nigeria records 1,301 new infection

During the period of the first phase of the disease, traders in pharmaceutical and fashion industries benefitted from the production of hand sanitisers, fabric face masks and immune booster drugs.

Reminiscing on the economic gains of the first phase, a face mask seller, Mercy Erhabor stated that Covid-19 has been a blessing in disguise.

“We were out of market for a while after the cases dropped, but the government has helped us once again by forcing people to buy face masks from us. Although Covid-19 is more of a blessing to us, I don’t want this way of living to continue.

“When we experienced the first wave in May and June, we sold a lot of face masks, and made profit from the sales because it was a necessary commodity for everyone,” she said.

Considering crowded places like banks and hospitals, another homemade face mask seller, Blessing Okona said the market has taken a promising direction as a result of the new directive to residents by the government to use their face masks, especially in public places.

Blessing noted that since the government warned residents in the state not to flout the Covid protocols, her daily sales has increased.