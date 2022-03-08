Medecins Sans Frontieres, to partner with Nigeria in health services

Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, the first lady of Nigeria has commended the activities of Doctors without Borders or Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), for its efforts at partnering with Nigeria in health services.

Buhari made the commendation on Monday, while receiving a team from the organization, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The team led by the Nigeria Country Representative of MSF, Simba Tirima said the internationally recognized, independent medical humanitarian organization, provides medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters and those excluded from healthcare.

The MSF has been at the forefront of humanitarian service in Nigeria, with a presence in 10 states, employing 3000 Nigerian professionals.

The organization has been playing a unique role by helping to provide health care for victims of lead poisoning, maternal and child health, Noma disease, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), Nutrition, as well as support for internally displaced persons.

Read also: Kwara, PharmAccess strengthen partnership to provide quality healthcare

He explained that thousands of Nigerians have been served through outpatient, inpatient and emergency consultations, while many have been treated for malaria, malnutrition, cholera, measles, Lassa fever, and Noma disease.

He revealed that the “organization is in the process of strengthening its legal relationship with the Federal Government through a host country agreement so that they will be legally empowered to do more for the country

He commended Aisha Buhari for her multiple interventions and advocacy in the area of nutrition, saying a factory has been birthed for the local production of Ready-to-use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF), one of her campaigns relating to Severe Acute Malnutrition.

The president’s wife who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Rukayya Gurin, in her response, commended the organization for the good it is doing to humanity and said many hard-to-reach areas rely on their intervention for medical service.

She applauded the transfer of competence that thousands of Nigerian professionals were enjoying from the international team, believing that ultimately, it will result in the reduction of the rates of maternal and child mortality in the country.

Aisha Buhari noted the areas of common interest between the organization and Future Assured Programme to include, nutrition, maternal and child health, urging for more partnership between the two organizations.

At the meeting were the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, Sani Zorro, other Special Assistants and officials of MSF from various regions of the world.