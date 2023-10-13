Mbah inaugurates construction of 71 road projects, others

Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu State, has inaugurated the construction of some road projects on Thursday.

Mbah flagged off the construction of new Enugu City roads made up of 17km dual carriageway and feeder roads, 40km Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Neke-Ikem dual carriageway, and the construction/reconstruction of 71 urban roads in Enugu capital city, according to a statement.

“At the Premier Layout road project awarded to IDC Construction Limited where he carried out the symbolic flag-off of the construction/reconstruction of 71 urban roads, he assured that the urban roads would be simultaneously executed and delivered before the end of December,” the statement said.

It said the 71 roads as identified in the first phase will be completed between now and December and that the funds for these roads have been secured.

“So, there is no reason the contractors will not complete these roads as and when due. We are not going to entertain any variation, any delay or time overrun because the funds will be provided,” it added.

According to the governor, his government has ensured that they put in place a close monitor to ensure not only that the standards agreed upon are met, but the timelines are met strictly.

“We are also providing the highest quality of roads. We are all making sure that the roads are well-paved. You are not going to have open drainage so that you will have pedestrian parts well paved, you will have streetlights and roads that will last us a long time”, he said.

The contractors, including the deputy managing director of CCCC Nigeria, Henry Li, assured the government of first-rate projects and early competition.

“As the contractor entrusted with this significant undertaking, we recognise the responsibility that comes with it. We pledge our unwavering commitment to delivering the benchmark road on time and with the highest quality,” he stated.