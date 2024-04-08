Mbah assures investors of conducive business environment in Enugu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has pledged to ensure a very conducive business atmosphere for both existing and prospective investors, saying the State Government is ready to attract more investments to the State through its business-friendly policies and programmes.

Governor Mbah, who represented by Ifeanyi Ossai, his deputy, described trade fair as one sure way of growing the economy and reducing poverty rate where manufacturers of goods and owners of small businesses come together to showcase their goods and services.

The governor speaking on the theme of the fair “Promoting Made- in-Nigeria Products for Global Competitiveness”, appealed to the Federal Government to upgrade the Enugu International Trade Fair Conference Permanent Site in order to compete favourably with its Lagos and Kaduna counterparts.

He submitted that Enugu State has, in abundance, the agricultural and mineral resources and as a leader in the crusade for Made-in-Nigeria goods as the State’s potential spans several industries, including energy, pharmaceuticals, and construction materials, laying a solid foundation for profound economic diversification and industrial advancement.

Responding on behalf of Federal Government, Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, noted that the Government is deeply concerned about the influx of substandard products into the country and is doing everything within its powers to support local manufacturing of goods with a view to making the industrial sector competitive, create jobs and wealth for the nation.

Earlier, Odeiga Jideonwo, Enugu State Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) said the gate-pass to the fair is free-of-charge for everyone throughout the 10 days of the fair in order to attract more industrialists, investors, buyers and sellers to interact, exchange business ideas, and share experiences for investment promotion and general economic growth.

BusinessDay reports that the ongoing, 10-day Enugu International Trade Fair is expected to end on April 15, 2024.