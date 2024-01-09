Mass kidnapping shatters peace on Abuja-Kaduna highway

Over 30 travelers were kidnapped on Sunday along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, as reported by witnesses and confirmed by community leaders.

This incident near Dogon-Fili in Kachia Local Government Area marks the first major security lapse on this route in over ten months, according to Daily Trust.

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker, took to social media to disclose details of the attack, stating, “Just when we felt safer, kidnappers returned to the Kaduna-Abuja Road last night. They blocked the road, abducting scores near Katari village around 9pm.” He also revealed the narrow escape of two of his friends from both political factions during the assault.

“The bandits, armed with AK-47 rifles, blocked the road for about 45 minutes, opening fire and forcing travelers out of their vehicles at gunpoint,” Suleiman Dan Baba, a local resident told Daily Trust.

Similarly, Samaila Shehu, another resident from nearby Jere, noted that over 30 travelers were taken hostage at the scene. The bandits reportedly split into groups, extending their reach to nearby Bishini and Kokore communities, abducting several villagers.

Shuaibu Adamu Jere, a community leader, recounted a relative’s narrow escape near the attack site. “The operation lasted around 45 minutes. A driver was shot, and two vehicles were left abandoned,” he said.

An anonymous lawyer from Katari confirmed the blockade but was unsure about the abductions. “Soldiers stationed near Katari eventually repelled the bandits,” he mentioned.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State overseeing commissioner for internal security and home affairs, and ASP Mansir Hassan, the state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, both stated they would investigate the incident further.