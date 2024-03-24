Many reportedly killed in communal clash in Plateau State

Several people have been reportedly killed in a conflict in the Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, involving Taroh and Motola youths, began on Saturday night and continued until Sunday morning.

Musa Ashoms, the state commissioner for information, acknowledged the incident, attributing it to a land dispute.

He mentioned a conversation with the Mikang Local Government chairman, who expressed that the conflict was preventable and regrettable due to the loss of life and injuries.

“I have just called the Mikang Local Government chairman over the issue. He told me that it is something that could have been avoided and not allowed to escalate to the point that people lost their lives, and at the moment, there are persons receiving treatment at the hospital.

“It started as a result of dispute over land.

“According to the LG chairman, the land in question cannot even produce six bags of rice, and you know when people are attached to their land, they could go extra mile.

“It is something they could have controlled their nerves, but somehow, it got to a point where others too joined them and houses were burnt down and people were maimed,” he said.

The commissioner suggested the use of alternative dispute resolution methods to prevent such escalations.

Alabo Alfred, the state police public relations officer, reported that security operatives are present in the area and investigations are ongoing. He confirmed that normalcy has returned and residents are conducting their usual activities.

“The area is now calm. People are going about their normal businesses,” the PPRO added.