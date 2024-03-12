Seven dead in Plateau gunmen rampage

At least seven individuals lost their lives in a brutal attack by bandits at Zurak Compani Market in Wase local government area of Plateau state.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, sent shockwaves through the community, leaving several others injured and the community in mourning.

A youth leader in the area who pleaded anonymity bravely recounted the horrific events that unfolded when the bandits descended upon the market around 2 pm riding in on motorcycles, the assailants unleashed a hail of bullets, indiscriminately targeting innocent civilians going about their daily business.

He said at the blink of an eye, lives were lost and families shattered as the gunmen mercilessly carried out their deadly assault.

He added that despite the chaos and devastation wrought by the attackers, they managed to escape into the nearby bush without encountering any resistance.

“They started shooting indiscriminately, killing seven people instantly while many others got injured. The gunmen successfully launched the attack and fled without any resistance because people were not expecting any security threat at the moment”.

When contacted on the telephone on Monday evening the Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO), Plateau State command, DSP Alabo Alfred confirmed the attack but however said only four people were killed while six were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Alabo explained that “on recieving the information, the police personnel and the DSS rushed to the scene. The killers run into the neighboring state of Taraba while one was neutralise but investigation is still on going to get to the root of it”; Alabo explained.

The attack in Wase LGA is not an isolated incident but rather a grim reminder of the persistent challenges faced by communities in Plateau State.

In January 2024, the state witnessed another horrific massacre when gunmen targeted Kwahaslalek village in Mangu Local Government Area, claiming the lives of no fewer than thirty individuals, predominantly women and children.