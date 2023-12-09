Man United 0-3 Bournemouth: Cherries stun Red Devils to pile pressure on Ten Hag

Bournemouth earned their away victory against Manchester United(Man united), as Andoni Iraola’s side put in an impressive performance to claim a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi were all on target for Andoni Iraola’s side, piling the pressure back on United boss Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils started the game just three points off rivals Manchester City but immediately got off to a nightmare start as Solanke punished some poor play after just five minutes.

Arriving at Old Trafford having lost nine of their previous 10 away matches, Bournemouth got off to the perfect start, taking the lead inside five minutes.

Mounting pressure on United, the Cherries won the ball inside the opposition’s half, and Lewis Cook fired a low cross into the box where Dominic Solanke was waiting to slot the ball into the far corner.

Erik ten Hag’s men responded well after falling behind as Harry Maguire, November’s Premier League Player of the Month, forced Neto into a full stretch, fingertip save over the bar from a looping header.

The Cherries weren’t fazed by United’s response and had the ball in the back of the net for a second time after Marcus Tavernier poked home the rebound after André Onana denied Solanke, but the strike was ruled out for offside.

United’s comeback efforts were on the back burner as Ilya Zabarnyi saw a header cleared off the line by Diogo Dalot before Solanke rattled the post with Onana beaten.

Bournemouth’s five-minute double stunned Old Trafford, and removed any chance of a Red Devils comeback.

Man United have now lost eight of their opening 16 Premier League games.

It could have been even worse for United, but substitute Dango Ouattara had a fourth for Bournemouth ruled out in stoppage time by the video assistant referee for handball.

It was a difficult day for Ten Hag, a surprise winner of the Premier League Manager of the Month award, given three days before United’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich, which they must win to go to the last 16.