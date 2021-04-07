Malaysia firm, Bionas, seeks partnership with Nasarawa to produce biodiesel

A world leading brand in the production and distribution of biofuels and fuel additives, Bionas, has approached the Nasarawa State government for a joint venture partnership for the production of biodiesel from the jathropa plant.

Usman Magawata, leader of the delegation from Bionas, a Malaysia-based company, made a brief presentation of the business opportunities being proposed by the company during a visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Government House, Lafia.

He said the firm would focus mostly in the area of biofuel and energy production aimed at improving the livelihood of the people.

Magawata disclosed that Bionas is expected to sign a joint partnership venture with the state government, with Nasarawa State not expected to spend money but to allocate a piece of land for the project as equity.

“The project is more or less targeted at the youths, who will be settled on designated land where they will produce the jetropha, with the company ready to build schools, houses, recreational facilities on the facility,” Magawata said.

He added that through the project, the twin issues of unemployment and insecurity will be addressed.

Governor Sule, in his response, described the project as important, especially because Nasarawa is an agricultural state and with the available market for biodiesel, aside from the employment and revenue-generating opportunity.

Similarly, Governor Sule has met with some private investors for the proposed additional joint venture partnerships in the area of housing and biodiesel production.

Also, the governor met with representatives of Halimat Alameen Nigeria Limited, an Abuja-based construction company, as part of the selection process for bidders that will handle the proposed Race Course Joint Venture that will see the state government construct a housing estate in Karu Local Government Area.

According to Governor Sule, his administration has different approaches to developing properties belonging to the state, stressing that having previously experimented with site and services, where lands were allocated to companies and individuals to develop, the state government has decided to approach private sector developers for joint partnership.

The governor recalled the first of such joint venture partnerships entered into three weeks ago, for the development of the Peninsula Estate.

He said the meeting with the Halimat Alameen Nigeria Limited, being part of the process for the signing of a second joint venture agreement, was to ensure transparency and accountability and consistency with the law.

He said because of the significance his administration attaches to the project, since it involves a second major asset of the state, both himself and his deputy were attending the meeting in order to ensure that whoever is selected to handle the project will be of mutual benefit both for the institution, as well as for the state.