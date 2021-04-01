CBN to execute 7 multi-million projects in Nasarawa college

As part of it Corporate Social Responsibility, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the construction and renovation of hostels and classroom blocks at the premier Government College, Keffi, in Nasarawa State.

The CBN is to carry out the multimillion-naira projects at the prestigious college on seven different structures, aside from the student clinic, dining, kitchen and assembly hall.

In view of this, the State Ministry of Education and Keffi Old Boys’ Association (KOBA) have handed over the facilities to the CBN and the contractor to handle the projects.

Briefing newsmen in Lafia, Sam Israel, national secretary of KOBA, revealed that the work at the college includes furnishing, equipping, electrification and upgrading of the school’s water works.

Israel said with the intervention by CBN, the standard of education at the school would be enhanced greatly, and called on KOBA members and other stakeholders to give the intervening institution the needed support.

Read Also: CBN warns against abuse as MFBs float liquidity placement platform

Edward Ujege, president-general of KOBA, in a statement said the projects are aimed at complementing government efforts in revamping the education sector in the state.

Ujege appreciated the CBN’s deputy governor, Edward Adamu, who is a KOBA member for facilitating the project with the apex bank as its CSR.

Umar Shittu, the state KOBA president, described the intervention as heartwarming and assured the contractors of all the necessary support in carrying out the work.

Fatu Jimeta Sabo, the State Commissioner for Education, commended CBN and KOBA’s efforts in extending such multimillion-naira project to the state, noting that the state government has placed top priority to the education sector and would give CBN all the necessary support from start to the finishing of the work.