Malaria Consortium partners Nasarawa to eliminate malaria

…Begins 2024 planning on project implementation

A malaria elimination firm, Malaria Consortium, in collaboration with the Nasarawa State government, has begun a state-level planning for the 2024 implementation of the malaria project, which aims at eliminating malaria in the state.

The planning session pulled together stakeholders, who met in Lafia, the state capital, to brainstorm on the challenges faced in the previous years and to ensure smooth take-off and better outing this time around.

The stakeholders provided a preferred possible solutions to ensure significant improvement and effective implementation of the programme in 2024.

The State Programme Manager, Hafsat Baba explained that the orientation of critical stakeholders on SMC strategies and guidelines for 2024 SMC were very crucial.

She also said that the sustainable commitment of stakeholders to harmonise and ensure better understanding of SMC rollout 2024 was very necessary for the security of SPAQ and other SMC commodities.

Baba further said that SMC was ready to employ about 10,897 personnel to work for the 2024 round of the programme across the state.

Gaza Gwamna, state commissioner for Health, said the planning focused on providing orientation for stakeholders in the state, especially on SMC projects, and how the programme would be rolled out throughout the year without hindrances.

“We know this is the fourth year that Nasarawa state would be implementing seasonal malaria chemoprevention in the state and then to also harmonise and share on the spending on the rollouts,” he said.

Gwamna noted that the Ministry would continue to support every programme that would improve the quality of health of the people in line with Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration, which placed a high priority on the health sector.