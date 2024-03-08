NiMet warns of meningitis, malaria outbreak from adverse weather

The Nigerian Metheological Agency (NiMet) has warned of possible outbreak of Meningitis and Malaria on the back of adverse weather conditions expected from January to May this year.

In 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) documented more than 14,000 suspected cases of Meningitis and 450 fatalities, along with an estimated 26 million suspected cases of Malaria and 126,000 malaria-related deaths in Nigeria.

NiMet’s warnings serve as a timely reminder of the constant vigilance needed to combat these preventable illnesses.

NiMet’s concerns stem from its 2024 Seasonal Climate Predictions, which indicate an increased risk of Meningitis in Northern States like Sokoto, Jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Katsina, Zamfara, Gombe, and Borno during the dry season months of January to April.

The seasonal climate prediction highlights the need for heightened vigilance and awareness among residents in these areas.

However, there is some relief on the horizon, as NiMet’s latest map for May 2024 suggests a decrease in the likelihood of Meningitis outbreaks across most States in Nigeria.

This indicates that in many regions, the risk of contracting Meningitis is expected to diminish significantly, thereby reducing the need for heightened vigilance and precautionary measures.

“However, conditions are stillfavourable for the emergence of Meningitis in the far North and therefore low to high vigilance is recommended”, NiMet stressed.

In addition to Meningitis, Nimet also raises concerns about the looming specter of Malaria outbreaks in Southern States.

Areas such as Lagos, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States are identified as high-risk zones, particularly susceptible to Malaria transmission from January to May.

NiMet’s forecasts indicate weather conditions conducive to mosquito breeding in these areas, heightening the risk of Malaria transmission.

To mitigate this risk, the NiMet advisory emphasizes the importance of implementing preventive measures such as using mosquito nets and repellents.

Additionally, individuals are urged to seek prompt medical attention if they experience symptoms associated with Malaria, including fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches.