Makinde urges LG Chairmen wives to support fight against rape

Oyo State government has called on the wives of local government Caretaker Chairmen and women at large to support the fight against the rape and illicit acts on the girl child.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olufunmilayo Orisadeyi made the call on Wednesday during the meeting of the Chairpersons in Ibadan Zone, held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan South East, in Ibadan.

Orisadeyi said the was the need to combat frequent rape cases in the States, adding that wives of council chairmen must be enlightened about the situation, hence the meeting with Chairpersons in Ibadan Zone.

The Commissioner however enjoined all wives of the Caretaker Chairmen in the state to sensitise women at grass root on the need to campaign against the menace of rape in the State.

In her welcome address, the Wife of Ibadan South East Local Government Caretaker Chairman, Omolola Alawode noted that the meeting was in line with the directive of the Wife of Oyo State Governor, Tamunominini Makinde on the need to involve Chairpersons of all Local Governments areas and Local Council Development Areas LCDAs in the campaign against menace of rape, adding that the meeting was the first of its kind since the inception of the present administration in the State.

Pledging the support of the all the wives of the local government Chairmen in the State towards the directive, Alawode commended Seyi Makinde for appointing their husbands to serve the people in their respective Local government areas.

Speaking with journalists after the first face of the meeting, the ALGON Chairman and the Caretaker Chairman Ibadan South East Local Government, Emmanuel Alawode, revealed that the meeting would enable women at the grass root to be sensitized on the need to be vigilant and give their wards proper care.

“This meeting will beam the needed light on the problems encountered by our women and children, especially the girl child in the rural areas.

”It is important we escalate the campaign against rape and illicit acts against the women and girl child, it has to stop and no other person can do it than the wives of the council Chairmen in the State,” she said.