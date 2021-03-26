Makinde says plans to make Ibadan airport regional transport hub intact

‘Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor, on Thursday, said that the plans by his administration to make Ibadan airport a regional transport hub are on course.

This will entail improving social services and expanding infrastructure at the airport to enhance the economic growth of the state.

The governor made this known while receiving Olaonipekun Makinde, an Air vice-marshal and air officer commanding, (AOC), Logistics Command, Ikeja at the Governor’s Office.

“We want to use this opportunity to send our greetings to the chief of air staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Dayo Amao. We congratulate him on his elevation and wish him well,” Makinde said. “Let me also commiserate with the entire Air Force on the loss of your officers and men in the air accident in Abuja.”

Governor Makinde appreciated the Nigerian Air Force, especially the NAF Detachment, Ibadan, for their contribution to the security architecture of the state.

Makinde said his administration is trying to expand the runway at the airport so that bigger aircraft could land, which, according to him, should be a true alternative to Lagos.

“We believe that the Airport in Ibadan should serve as a true alternative airport to Lagos if it has the capacity to take the 747 aircraft. So, we have a project that we are incubating right now.”

This drive to make Ibadan a regional aviation hub also includes creating a connection between Ibadan and Port Harcourt in the shortest possible time.

“We are talking to Air Peace and they should be starting an operational flight from Ibadan to Abuja in the next two weeks. And Ibadan to Port Harcourt should commence once we have finalised the discussion that we are having with them,” Makinde said. “We will need more cooperation and collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force.”

In a statement by Taiwo Adisa, the chief press secretary to the governor, Makinde said “one thing that we will surely want to have is more presence of the Nigerian Air Force here in Ibadan. And as a government, we are ready and willing to make that happen.”

Makinde has also spoken to the governor of Ogun State and they have agreed to fix the 11-kilometre road that will take one from Akanran(in Oyo State) to Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

What this means is that from the airport, anyone coming from the Ijebu-axis would not have to even think about going to Lagos to fly.

He added that the government will equally assist in upgrading the Airforce School at Iyana-Offa to help in connecting the school to the national grid.

The governor equally explained that the state has been fixing the road leading to the Air Force Headquarters in Akobo, Ibadan.

Makinde, the air vice-marshal, showed gratitude to the governor of Oyo State for supporting the Air Force, saying: “I want to thank you for the support you have been giving to military and other security agencies in the state, especially the Nigerian Air Force. This has been unprecedented.”

“The Executive Governor has promised to ensure our Air Force Comprehensive School is connected to the national grid.”

The air vice-marshal assured the governor that NAF will continue to be committed to ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.