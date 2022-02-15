Makinde revokes amended Ibadan chieftaincy declaration law

Governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has revoked the amended Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, which regulates the selection to the Olubadan of Ibadan chieftaincy stool.

The governor has also approved the appointment of Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland. The approval followed a recommendation to that effect made by the Olubadan-in-Council and which was communicated to the governor.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, on Monday, Makinde wished the newly confirmed Olubadan a peaceful and eventful reign.

The governor said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“The appointment is in line with the Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, as well as the unique and time-tested tradition of our people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Oyo State, I wish the newly confirmed Olubadan a successful reign blessed with peace and unprecedented progress.”

However, the governor made the revocation of the amended Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, order, dated February 11, 2022, in line with the powers confers on him by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), in view of the judgments of the Oyo State High Court on February 1 and 10 as well as sections 7, 20, 26 and 30 of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State 2000.

The four separate laws/white papers approved for revocation were made public by the immediate past administration between 2017 and 2018.

The statement listed the laws/white papers to include the amended declaration regulating the selection to the Olubadan chieftaincy stool, published in August 2017; the implementation of the white paper on the review of the existing Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration and other chieftaincies in Ibadan, published in August 2017; the approval of the appointment of beaded crowns for the Olubadan-in-council published March 2018 and the appointment of beaded crowns and Coronet Wearing Obas published in March 2018.