Makinde donates buses to 3SC, Crown FC

Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday donated three buses to the Shooting Stars Supporters’ Club (3SC) and the Crown Football Club, Ogbomoso, charging the two teams to work harder for better results in their respective leagues.

Makinde, who congratulated the 3SC on its promotion to the Nigerian Premier Football League, said his administration would always support the team, while also urging Crown FC Ogbomoso to work hard to gain promotion to the top league.

A statement by Taiwo Adisa, chief press secretary to the state governor, quoted him as charging the 3SC to go for greater glory by winning the NPFL at the first attempt.

He equally stated that the Oyo State government would give the team every necessary support to succeed.

He said: “I want to congratulate the Shooting Stars on your qualification to the Elite League in Nigeria. That is where you belong and that is where you are now.

“You will recall that when I came to watch your match, we said that we would upgrade the stadium and ensure that you can play matches at night because we want to keep coming to watch you.

“So, we will be coming for your matches. We want to encourage you. It is not just to gain promotion or stay there but to win the league.

“At this first attempt, you must win the league and we must start playing continental competition here in Ibadan and, as a government, we will do everything humanly possible to provide support and a conducive atmosphere for you.

“So, the work is just starting. This is the beginning and you have to sustain it. That is why we are giving you the two buses so that your moving around Nigeria will be smooth.

Speaking further, the governor urged the Crown Football Club to also take a cue from the 3SC by working hard to gain promotion to the premier league, noting that the state is capable of having two teams in the premier league.

He added that his government would continue to do everything it can to also support the team, stating that the rehabilitation of the Soun Stadium, Ogbomoso, and the presentation of a bus to the team were parts of the moves to also encourage the team.

“For Crown, don’t think we are not looking in your direction. We are giving these Coaster Buses to ease your movement. I am here also promising you that if you also gain a promotion, you will get the same thing.

Who says we cannot have two NPFL teams here? We can and we will support that, he asked.

“We have asked them to renovate the Ogbomoso Township stadium and I know they are doing that. I look forward to coming in to watch some of your matches.”