Oyo State to partner Shippers’ Council on Ibadan Dry Port

The Oyo State Government has promised to partner with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) for the speedy realisation of the Ibadan Dry Port project, according to a statement by Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju, head of Public Relations of the NSC.

Governor Seyi Makinde of the State, who gave the assurance when Emmanuel Jime, executive secretary/CEO of the Council was in Government House on working visit, appealed to the Council to bring to the government’s notice, those things that may hamper the project.

While stating that Oyo State wants the Ibadan Dry Port to be operational, the Governor assured that the state will give the Council maximum support for the project.

“The dry port is a project after this administration’s heart. We are really interested in the completion of the project. We want to know when we will be able to lift the first cargo from the dry port,” the Governor said.

Read also: Oyo promises integration of local farmers into Development Plan

Earlier, Jime told the Governor that all outstanding issues in the Full Business Case and Concessionaire Agreement that would drive the development of Ibadan Dry Port have been resolved.

He commended the State Government for the pivotal role it has played towards the actualisation of Ibadan Inland Dry port, adding that the state has agreed to provide the necessary infrastructure that would assist the successful take-off of the project.

Jime listed the needed infrastructure to include a link road from the entrance and exit of Ibadan Dry Port and a frame bridge at the entrance and exit of Ibadan Dry Port.

He said others include the connection of Ibadan Inland Dry Port to 33KV power supply, reconstruction of Oyo – Ibadan to Moniya -Iseyin link road.

According to him, the outstanding issues that have not been addressed by Oyo State Government include the payment of compensation for the 90 hectares of land acquired for the project, provision of infrastructure, need for engagement with host communities and stakeholders for support.