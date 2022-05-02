Makinde appoints new Perm Secs, Tutors-General, others

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State has approved the appointments of a new set of Permanent Secretaries, Inspectors-General of Education, Tutors-General and the Surveyor-General of the State.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa indicated that the list contains seven Permanent Secretaries, 10 Inspectors-General of Education, 10 Tutors-General and the Surveyor-General of the state.

The statement indicated that a date would be announced for the swearing-in of the newly promoted officers.

According to the statement, the approval followed a thorough process, which included written and oral examinations.

The statement listed the new Permanent Secretaries as including: Fatai Olalekan Falola, Evelyn Eseosa Akintunde, Lukman Akinola Muraina, Oluyemisi Olajumoke Adebusuyi, Modupe Elizabeth Adeleye, Tajudeen Olabode Raji and Sunday Adeyemi Ojelabi.

Abiodun Sekore Alaba was appointed as the new Surveyor-General of the state, while the newly-appointed Inspectors-General for Education include: Adebayo Olusegun Salaam, Bamidele Toyin Oyinloye, Lawrence Adelani Binuyo, Paul Oyedele Oyedokun.

Others were: Lukuman Alowonle Kareem, Olarinre Alabi Adetayo Oloyede, Oyeyemi Iyabode Ojo, Olusanjo Joel Adeniyi, Faosat Ayobami Oluokun, Olajide Mamud Okesade.

In the category of Tutors-General, Toyin Funmilola Akinyemi, Akinlolu Abiodun Akinwale, Julius Funso Folaranmi, Olatunde Lanre Suulola, Babatunde Olayinka Onifade, Haroon Animashaun Lawal, Kafari Olasunmade Babajide, Serifat Bukola Abimbola, Tunde Sakiru Adeniran and Olubukola Ajoke Oladipo were appointed.