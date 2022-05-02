Eid-el-Fitri: Makinde urges residents to pray, support policies

Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State has called on residents of the state to continue to pray for his government and to support its programmes and policies, which are geared towards repositioning the state.

While felicitating with the Muslim Ummah in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitri festivity, called on them to sustain prayers for the state and its leaders.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying “I congratulate my Muslim brothers and sisters on the successful completion of the Ramadan.

Makinde, who congratulated Muslim faithful on witnessing the end of the Ramadan, prayed that Allah SWT would accept their worship and keep them all alive and healthy to witness the next Ramadan.

Read also: Alaafin of Oyo joins ancestors at 83

He said that though the Ramadan season is over, Muslim faithful must continue to practise the lessons that the Holy Month taught us all by remaining close to Allah SWT and denying the self in submission to His will.

“I pray that Allah SWT will accept their sacrifices as Ibadah and reward them accordingly.

“I also want to charge them that though the Ramadan is over, their commitment to the ideals of prayers, selflessness and service should not wane, as these are values that can make our society a better place.

“Please, do not relent in your prayers for Oyo State and its leadership and your support for our administration. “We believe that it is in doing these that we all can derive joy and bring about a better Oyo State.”