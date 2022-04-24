Alaafin of Oyo joins ancestors at 83

The Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi 111, has joined his Ancestors.

Alaafin, 83 was said to have died in the late hours of Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

But Bode Durojaiye, Alaafin’s Media and Publicity Director denied his death, saying he has neither fallen sick nor rushed to the hospital for any serious ailment, hence he and his family remain agile and active .

Sources however, said the remains of the traditional ruler were brought to Oyo in the early hours of Saturday and traditional rites began.

It was gathered that the monarch had been sick and a plan had been made to fly him abroad before he passed on late Friday night.

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, is expected to make an official announcement upon receiving the report of the monarch’s passing from the Bashorun of Oyo, Yusuf Akinade, who will now lead Oyo before a new Alaafin is announced.

Alaafin Adeyemi, the third from the Alowodu Ruling House,the longest reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for 52 years.

With the demise of Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi, it is now the turn of the Agunloye Ruling House to produce the next Oyo monarch. Adeyemi’s predecessor, Bello Ladigbolu, was from the Agunloye House.

His death came after the two other senior Oyo State monarchs – the Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi – died. All happened in less than five months.