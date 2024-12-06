Lux Legacy boosts digital solutions, empowers remote workforce

Canadian-based Lux Legacy Agency, one of the leaders in digital marketing and business solutions, has continued mission to empower businesses in navigating the ever-changing digital landscape.

The agency also reinforced commitment to developing a thriving remote workforce through innovative training programs tailored for virtual professionals.

According to the Agency in a release, it provides businesses with digital marketing strategies, virtual assistant services, CRM management, automation solutions, and branding and design.

How youths can thrive in digital workforce

Winifred Ogiugo, CEO of Lux Legacy Agency, said, “at Lux Legacy, we believe in empowering not just businesses but the individuals who drive them. By fostering innovation and collaboration, we aim to shape the future of work and provide professionals with the tools for sustained success.”

The Agency revealed equiping businesses with the resources needed to improve operational efficiency, expand their reach, and foster meaningful customer engagement by leveraging cutting-edge tools and industry expertise.

The release read: “Through our Virtual Surfers Academy, Lux Legacy Agency prepares young professionals with critical skills to thrive in the global digital workforce.

“The program emphasises training in customer service excellence, advanced digital marketing techniques, and workflow automation, enabling virtual assistants to deliver impactful solutions for businesses worldwide.”

Based in Ontario, Canada, Lux Legacy Agency specialises in creative and innovative business solutions for startups and established enterprises. The agency prioritises tailored strategies, expert guidance, and client success in the digital age.

