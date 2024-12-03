Diversified revenue streams push Digital Space’s profit by 82%

Digital Space Capital

Digital Space Capital (DSC), a player in finance and investment, has announced a profit after tax (PAT) of N620 million for the 2023 financial year, representing an 81.7 percent year-on-year growth from 2022.

This was disclosed at the 2024 GiantStride Investment Summit in Lagos, themed, ‘The Quantum Leap 5.0.’ The summit served as a platform for unveiling the company’s strong financial performance and strategic advancements.

Aramide Ajayi, an auditor from KSBC Advisory Partner Limited, presented the financial report, revealing a 30.2 percent increase in gross income to N2.9 billion, driven by diversified revenue streams. “In 2023, DSC recorded significant revenue growth, with gross income rising by 30.2 percent. Profit before and after tax surged by 82 percent, while expenses grew modestly by 15 percent, yielding a positive margin ratio of 15 percent,” Ajayi stated.

Yahaya Abubakar, Etse Nupe of Nupe Land and Chairman of DSC’s board of directors, lauded Olubukola Abitoye, group managing director, for her visionary leadership. He attributed the company’s consistent success to her strategic guidance over the past five years.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, also commended Abitoye’s contributions to DSC’s growth, emphasizing the importance of values in wealth creation. “DSC is close to my heart; I see their growth as vital. Surrounding oneself with values is the greatest asset in life. Money’s true worth lies in the value attached to it,” he said.

Abitoye highlighted the summit’s significance in fostering bold ambition and innovation. “The theme reflects our vision of reshaping the investment landscape through transformative ideas and partnerships,” she explained. “We are committed to driving growth, sustainability, and innovation, enabling a prosperous future for all stakeholders.”

The 2024 GiantStride investment summit reinforced DSC’s reputation as a leader in Nigeria’s financial sector, showcasing its dedication to innovation, resilience, and exceptional performance.

