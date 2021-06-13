LSETF applauds Sanwo-Olu’s support

The executive secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Tejumola Abisoye, has applauded the continued of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, describing him as the agency’s biggest cheerleader.

Abisoye made the assertion during a recent visit of Governor Sanwo-Olu alongside other members of his executive to two Lagos innovates partner hubs, Venia Business Hub in Lekki and the Impact Hub, in Ikoyi.

She said the LSETF provides support to over 38 partner hubs across the state, adding that the goal of the agency was to support startups from idea to exit stages.

“Through Startups (Lagos Innovates), which is an initiative of LSETF, we are supporting the technology ecosystem in Lagos State,” she said in a statement.

“We help the very best founders and startups through our various programmes like the Lagos Innovates Idea Hub: a 12-week incubation programme to support very early-stage tech-enabled ventures with relevant skills, networking opportunities, and mentorship from seasoned industry experts to achieve a minimum viable product. Over 20 startups have been supported so far. We also have the Workspace Vouchers that support the highest potential founders and/or startups in Lagos State at the very early stages of their ventures (ideation to very early revenue) by facilitating access to well-equipped co-working spaces. Through this initiative, over 150 vouchers have been issued to date.

“Then, there is the Talent Development programme which supports capacity development by facilitating access to tech-focused entrepreneurship content and programming. 59 young tech experts have been trained so far.

“I want to say that none of these achievements would have seen the light of day if we didn’t have the full confidence and backing of Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu. He is our biggest cheerleader and we are glad to serve at his pleasure.”

Sanwo-Olu during the visit described technology as “the new oil” that could exponentially generate wealth and jobs for Lagos residents.

He said: “Technology is the new oil and the basic element for the Fourth Industrial Revolution globally. As a state with a massive population of young people, we need to play a major role in the development of technology, which is an enabler to leapfrog into rapid socio-economic growth. We take technology as an important deliverable in our government’s development agenda.

“For us to make a lasting impact in the tech industry, we said to ourselves we needed to build the infrastructure to support the sector. We are building a tech campus on a 22,000 square meters land in Yaba, which we christen K.I.T.E. We are working with global brands in the technology space, such as Facebook and Google, to deliver this important technology hub,” Sanwo-Olu said.