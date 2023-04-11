LP raises alarm over plot to disrupt supplementary poll in Edo

The Labour Party (LP) has raised the alarm over plans by opposition parties to destabilise the conduct of the national and state assembly supplementary elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 15 across various wards in Edo state.

BusinessDay reports that the supplementary elections will hold in areas namely, some wards and units in Orhionmwon /Uhunmwonde federal constituency; some wards in Oredo East, Ovia South West and Egor for the house of assembly.

The party, in a statement, signed by Sam Uroupa, publicity secretary, Labour Party, urged relevant agencies to be at alert so as to use their offices to forestall the purported disruption.

“We have to sound the alarm on behalf of the Edo State Labour Party and all peace-loving people of the State to draw the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) boss, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Edo State, the Brigade commander, 4 Brigade Benin City, Director State Security Services (DSS) Edo State Command and all lovers of democracy across the world that plans have reached an advanced stage by some parties to compile and smuggle in fake results at the various affected polling units and collation centers.

“We are equally aware of the plans of some actors to mobilise violence against our candidates and the electorate to disrupt the smooth conduct of the election specifically in Orhionmwon (ward nine and 10) /Uhunmwonde (some units) Federal Constituency supplementary elections; Oredo East (ward one, two, three and 12) and Egor (Ward four and three other units) for the Houses of Assembly supplementary elections.

“In view of the above, we sincerely request that INEC in collaboration with the security agencies should ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of the supplementary elections in Edo State,” it stated.