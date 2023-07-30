Hoodlums break into Adamawa government’s food stores

Adamawa State residents, described by authorities in the state as hoodlums, Sunday broke into government and private facilities in Sengari and other areas in Yola south and Yola north local government areas of the state, to carry away food and other items.

The government warehouses along Yola Numan road, PZ area in the state capital were destroyed and bags of grains and other items were carted away by hoodlums.

In response to the looting, Umaru Fintiri, governors of the sate imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state, effective immediately Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Read also: Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew in Adamawa

Fintri said “the curfew became necessary following the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums assumed across the state capital as they attacked people with matchetes, breaking into business premises carting away properties”.

The chief press secretary to the Governor Humwashi Wonosikou, in a statement said with the curfew imposed, movement has been restricted in the state.

However, Wonosikou said only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.

Fintiri appealed to citizens and residents of the state to comply with the directive, adding that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that one boy was killed during the rush to loot.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Heavily arm security operatives were seen along the Numan road to prevent the hoodlums from getting access to more government silos where grains are reserved.