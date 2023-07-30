Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew in Adamawa

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa State governor on Sunday imposed a 24-hour Curfew on the state.

The move is in response to the increasing attacks by thugs breaking into warehouses and stealing food and other commodities.

On his verified Twitter account, Fintiri stated that the government had taken the step as a preventative measure to stop the rising violence by hoodlums attacking people and establishments.

