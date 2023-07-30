Lagos to close down night clubs over drugs, firearms

The Lagos State Safety Commission says it is beginning a joint operations with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) that will lead to the shutting down of night clubs allowing the use of drugs and firearms in across the state.

Lanre Mojola, the director-general of the commission, announced this on Sunday during a meeting with night clubs owners/operators. At the meeting were officials of the NDLEA.

The state government, according to Mojola, has zero tolerance for the use of drugs and firearms at night clubs, and would not hesitate to activate the relevant laws against violators in any part of Lagos.

He decried the rampant use of hard drugs and firearms in night clubs in the state vowed to henceforth close down such clubs.

The DG also frowned at the presence of the underaged at night clubs in the state, warning that such was against the law.

“The purpose of this meeting is to address certain concerns that have come to our attention. We have concerns about the usage of drugs and the use of firearms and other safety issues that have become a major cause for concern”

“Another issue is the use of firearms in clubs. Last year, we had an incident with a superstar, on the use of firearms. We are also aware of a shooting incident that happened at a club recently. All these give us serious concerns. We need to tell ourselves the truth. There should be scanners that people must go through, that can detect firearms. What are your bouncers doing?

According to him, “Lots of night clubs frontages have been turned to drug sales outlets, you need to address that; night clubs need to have lots of signages on designated areas for smoking. The issue of underaged in night clubs should also be addressed.

He warned the night club owners to respect the laws as the government would not hesitate to wield the big stick on those flagrantly violating the laws of the state regarding operation of night clubs.

The DG also called on night club owners to take responsibility and form an association to better tackle the issues of drug and firearms in their clubs, adding that no security detail should be allowed to carry firearms.

Also speaking, Maijama’a Abdullahi, superintendent of narcotic, Lagos State command, NDLEA, lamented that drugs were being used in most night clubs from his findings after undergoing a secret tour of some clubs in Lagos.

He said that in many night clubs, there were no signages to warn people against doing drugs, decrying that drugs were being used excessively.

“The drug dealers stick around the clubs, they stick outside the clubs and sell drugs. Some of those selling drugs are friends with the bouncers. We need the help of club owners, it is getting out of hand.

Following the meeting, officials of the safety commission and NDLEA will begin joint regular visits to night clubs in the state with a view shutting down erring ones.