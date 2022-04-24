Long service awards: LAPO splashes N74 million cash on 112 staff

As part of incentives to boost productivity and performance, the management of Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) has doled out the sum of N74million to reward 112 staff that have spent between 15 years and 30 years in the organisation.

The organisation also gave long service award to staff that have served for 10 years as well as automatic promotion to 24 best staff in 2021 fiscal year.

Godwin Ehigiamusoe, chief executive officer of LAPO, made the disclosure at the 2021 annual LAPO staff long service and meritorious award ceremony held for 468 employees in Benin City.

Ehigiamusoe said a staff who served for 30 years was rewarded with N3million, five staff who have served for 25 years got N10million, representing N2million for each staff; eight staff who have worked for 20 years received N12million, representing N1.5million for each staff while 98 staff who have worked for 15 years got N49million, representing N500,000 for each staff.

The LAPO boss, who appreciated the awardees for their dedication and commitment for the growth of the establishment, noted that the organisation believes that workers are number one greatest assets.

According to him, “We are here to appreciate our staff. While we are always appreciative of all our staff, we have however identified a number of them for special acknowledgement and rewards.

“In the LAPO system, we strongly believe that people are always our greatest asset for a number of reasons.

“First, is the unique nature of business approach and clients. All our businesses are people- oriented that we seek to impact on the standard of living of clients and customers.

“Secondly, is the fact that we work mainly with people at the bottom-end of the society.

“Our staff made huge sacrifices during the trying period and during immediately after the COVID-19 challenge. In spite of the challenges in the economy in the past years, we have tried to fulfill our commitments to the staff and we will continue to do so.”

He said in 2019/2020 fiscal year, a total of 30 best staff were offered automatic promotions while 362 staff bagged long service awards

Earlier, Amen Akenbor, president, LAPO staff welfare scheme, urged the awardees to place their invaluable expertise and experience into mentoring up-and-incoming staff so that they can one day make a similar contribution to LAPO.

Akenbor, who commended the awardees for the various awards, noted that it was certain that the journey has not always been smooth sailing but have encountered challenges along the way.

“Yet, you persevered and remained because of your passion and the love for what you do. Your presence this morning is therefore a true testament that with determination, endurance, discipline and the right attitude, you have been able to push through and overcome the hurdles.

“As we honour your service milestone today, we hope that this serves as an inspiration to your other colleagues and those who will join LAPO in the future,” she added.

Some of the awardees, who spoke at the event, commended the management of LAPO for rewarding their little contributions to the organisation and said that the award would spur them to do more for the betterment and growth of the establishment.