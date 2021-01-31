LIRS extends deadline for filing of annual returns to February 14, 2021

In view of the challenges being experienced due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses within the state, the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), has extended the filing of Employers’ Annual Returns by an additional two weeks, starting from February 1 to February 14, 2021.

According to the law, the filing of company’s annual returns expires on January 31st of every fiscal year, and attracts stiff penalties for defaulters. LIRS, therefore, urges tax payers to take advantage of the extension to perform their civic obligation.

The extension of the deadline is also in response to appeals made by taxpayers, as well as, an attempt to assuage the effect of the pandemic on the taxpayers and residents of Lagos State.

“We implore tax payers with difficulties in filing of their annual returns to seek assistance with specially designated staff at our tax stations or call our customer care representatives on 0700 CALL LIRS (0700-2255-5477)”, LIRS said.

Also, further updates on its business operations and alternative payment platforms of the service can be obtained by visiting the LIRS website (www.lirs.gov.ng), and its various social media platforms @lirsgovng.

The management and staff also appealed to residents of Lagos State to support the efforts of the Lagos State government by adhering strictly to the safety guidelines as issued by relevant health authorities.