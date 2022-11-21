Like Seplat, LAPO MFB donates millions of naira Science equipment to Edo schools

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, like Seplat Energy Plc, has empowered three secondary schools in Edo State with Science equipment worth millions of naira.

BusinessDay reports that Seplat Energy Plc had on October 28, 2022, splashed the sum of N18.675 million in project support, and scholarships on three schools in Edo, Delta during its 2022 quiz competition held in Benin City.

The schools that benefited from the Seplat energy empowerment were Green Park Academy, Benin City, Deeper Life High School, Delta state and University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School (UDSS), Benin City came overall winner, first and second runner up respectively.

Green Park Academy had the overall best prize of N10 million; Deeper Life High School got N5million while the University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School (UDSS) got N3million.

But at the LAPO quiz competition, three secondary schools that emerged overall best winner, first and second runners up were rewarded with science equipment worth N1.6million.

The schools are University Preparatory Secondary School (UPPS), Benin City who scored 60 points to emerge overall best winner, Presentation High School, Benin City got 45 points to came second while AB Education Centre, Benin City who earlier tied with the same 40 points with Peniel Academy, Agbor slotted it out for the third position with 55 points.

While schools from Delta state such as Peniel Academy, Agbor, Noble Academy School, Okpanam and Royal Academy, Agbor came 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively.

University Preparatory Secondary School, Benin City got equipment worth N700,00, Presentation High School, Benin City, N500,00 and AB Education Centre, Benin City got N400,000.

Speaking at the occasion, Honestus Ayo Obadiora, the executive director, Lift Above Poverty Organisation said over 375 public and private secondary schools drawn from the three senatorial districts of Edo and Delta states participated in the competition right from the preliminary stages.

Obadiora, who said the competition was annual noted that the objective was to enhance students’ understanding of science subjects and current affairs.

“Other objectives include providing an equitable platform for teachers and students of various schools to exchange ideas and learning experiences as well as create an avenue for participants to display excellent knowledge of sciences and current affairs”, he said.

In her speech, Cynthia Ikponmwosa, managing director, LAPO Mfb said the 2022 edition of the LAPO Quiz competition presented the opportunity to stimulate and challenge the intellectual capacity of students in secondary school in a competitive environment whilst preparing them for future.

Cynthia, represented by Paul Emgbouke, head legal department of the financial institution said

LAPO Microfinance Bank remains committed to its mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low income households and owners of micro small and medium enterprises in a sustainable manner.

She, however, expressed continued partnership with the NGO to deliver a resounding event in 2023 with huge social impact on students in Edo and Delta States.