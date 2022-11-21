Healthcare boost as Wike’s N26bn cancer, nuclear medicine centre opens in Port Harcourt

The much-awaited cancer centre in Port Harcourt built with N26billion has been thrown open to members of the public, though US Consulate officials are still helping to source world-class managers.

The centre, named after the former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, himself a medical doctor, owner of a hospital, and now founder of a medical university, has three theatres, a catheterisation laboratory, a radiotherapy unit, a brachytherapy unit and a nuclear medicine unit.

A radiotherapy machine uses high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumours. This particular machine sends patients from the south-south to Lagos and Abuja, but medical sources said only two places offers the service in Nigeria until the arrival of this Port Harcourt unit.

Brachytherapy is indicated as a type of internal radiation therapy that is often used to treat cancers of the head and neck, breast, cervix, prostate, and eye. “Brachytherapy is a type of internal radiation therapy in which seeds, ribbons, or capsules that contain a radiation source are placed in your body, in or near the tumour.”

But, nuclear medicine is said to be a subspecialty of radiology which involves the use of radioactive medication (radiopharmaceuticals) to diagnose and treat disease.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Health, a professor, Princewill Chike, explained details, saying there are doctor’s quarters, helipad, modern incinerators, 1000 & 800 KVA generators in series to power the centre.

Wike invited the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to commission the centre 72-bed centre named the ‘Dr. Peter Odili Cancer/Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre.’

The governor used the opportunity to reveal why FG projects usually remain uncompleted for decades, and blamed it on budgeting system. He said he used only 14 months to start and finish such a gigantic project.

He gave one particular reason thus: “That is for a project that will cost N26Bn, you are putting N500 million in the budget for one year. Then, it will now take you more than 20 years to achieve it. By then, the cost will move up from N26Bn to over N100Bn.

“That is why you see in this country abandonment of projects. If we are serious in this country to say that we will get the best, I can tell you that it is not impossible.”

Wike stressed that the Rivers people deserve the best, which, is why the best quality has been delivered at the cancer centre, similar to the best quality delivered on all other projects.

Wike informed that already, there is partnership arrangement going on based on the strength of the understanding brokered with the United States Consul General, Will Stevens.

The governor said Stevens had visited the hospital and is currently making contacts with people who know how best to run hospitals profitably, which will be considered to take over the operations of the centre.

He also explained that the facility was named after Dr Peter Odili because he is one Rivers leader who had operated one of the best clinics in the State, served as governor meritoriously and now contributing to medical education in the state.

Performing the inauguration of the project, the Emir of Kano commended what he called the sagacity and foresight of Wike for initiating and actualising such novel project.

He noted that the centre, which is the very first of its kind in the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole, will surely benefit people beyond the boundaries of the South-South region and even Kano.

“We call upon the incoming administration and the people of Rivers State to own this improved infrastructure by ensuring that this very vital centre is well equipped and maintained at all times.

“The facilities should regularly be upgraded to meet global standards. The staff should be trained, retrained and updated on latest medical technology and innovation.

He admitted that oil exploration may have caused cancerous ailments in the oil region. “This is a good step towards saving our people from embarking on medical tourism, which benefits the economy of other countries at the detriment of ours, especially in these days of scarce and high foreign exchange rates.”

In his goodwill message, former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, said he and his family were delighted for the honour done to them with such centre named after him while he was alive.

“Look at this edifice. The honourable commissioner for health has lectured us about the uniqueness of this centre. Everything he said about the centre is true, I fully support and endorse.

“The president of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has also spoken on it and I said that there is no medical facility in this country, built by a state government, that has everything you have here. None can see your break light in your healthcare programme.

“The cancer centre that you have also introduced here, only three function in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is one of the three. No other one belongs to a state government. The other two belong to the federal government.”

In his speech, the NMA president, Uche Ojinmah, said the administration of Governor Wike has been bold in the provision of medical infrastructure that promotes public health and takes care of the patients.

In his address, chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, George Ariolu, described the Dr Peter Odili Cancer Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre as a benevolent donation to mankind.

Julius Berger Managing Director, Lars Richter, said the centre with its state-of-the-art medical equipment will boost medical tourism in Rivers State.