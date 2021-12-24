LG electronics excites Nigerians with innovative TV technology products

Determined to offer Nigerians a revolutionary option in home entertainment, LG Electronics has officially launched the LG Signature OLED R, the world’s first rollable television featuring an unprecedented design.

The Signature OLED R rollable TV is custom built and meticulously assembled with top quality craftsmanship by LG’s most experienced production professionals.

Choong Bae Seok, general manager, home entertainment, television division, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations said users of the product may manage other home equipment remotely via line view, which allows the television to be partially unrolled, by selecting features and settings.

Speaking at the launch of the product in Lagos, Bae Seok said the OLED display vanishes completely in zero view, allowing users to enjoy music and other audio material through the 4.2-channel, 100w front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system.

According to Bae Seok, the R in the name indicates that the TV is not only rollable, but also revolutionary in the home entertainment arena, revolutionising the interaction between a TV that can be hidden from view at the push of a button and the surrounding environment.

Mohamed Fouani, managing director, Fouani Nigeria Limited, said the company is committed to working with LG Electronics as its sole distributor in Nigeria to make available the futuristic TV and other LG products in Nigeria.

“We are happy that the much anticipated LG Signature OLED R is now available in Nigeria. We believe our customers deserve the best of LG products and so we look forward to having everyone at our showroom to check out the world’s first rollable television and other products that can help them live a smarter and more convenient lifestyle” Fouani said.

Bae Seok further said this unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market, adding that this is a true luxury product that reimagines what television.

“This TV is not only an incredible feat of engineering and user-centric design, but it is also a work of art that will upgrade any space and compliment any lifestyle. From the brushed aluminium casing to the stylish and modern wool speaker cover by Kvadrat of Denmark, LG Signature OLED R was specially designed”, he said.

Commenting further the general manager, home entertainment, television division said that with a liquid-smooth 65-inch flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting, pixel technology, LG Signature OLED R boasts an individual dimming control to produce supreme picture quality.

“Moreover, the new TV represents LG’s unrivalled ability to innovate and create new possibilities that directly contribute to consumer benefits beyond the advanced hardware”,

The Signature OLED R uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a deep learning system to optimize image and sound quality according to the environment and content being showcased.

With Natural Language Processing (NLP), the TV can understand complex questions. For example, users can ask for the name of an actor, the films they have starred in, the background music and more.

Follow-up inquiries will also be recognised by the television as part of the same context, eliminating the need for repeating.

Also on display at the launch were the rest of the LG Signature lines, an elegant collection of cutting-edge appliances. Exhibited next to each other, each Signature product certainly catches your eye, but together they also leave a lasting impression.

Their sleek, high-quality finishes, combined with cutting-edge technology, create a visually integrated home system that meets the demands of today’s lifestyle. The OLED R, on the other hand, is the collection’s apex, with its potential to elevate any space.