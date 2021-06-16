LG OLED partners ViacomCBS to provide premium content for consumers

LG Electronics, one of the global leaders in consumer electronics and global multimedia entertainment powerhouse, ViacomCBS Networks Africa have Wednesday, officially announced and formalised their advertising and sponsorship deal.

The media event, which was held at the LG Brand Shop in Lekki, Lagos, highlighted details of the partnership between the two brands, which will include; LG OLED brand advertisements on ViacomCBS channels – MTV Base, BET, Comedy Central, and CBS Reality, as well as LG OLED brand sponsorship of key programming contents on MTV Base.

Speaking at the event, Hari Elluru, head, corporate marketing manager, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, said: “LG OLED partnership with ViacomCBS Networks Africa is a testament to LG’s drive and passion as Nigeria’s leading Home Entertainment Consumer Electronics brand to connect with its broad customer base through platforms that have premium reach and are impactful.”

Elluru disclosed that the philosophy of LG’s mantra – ‘life’s good’ – revolves around people, sincerity, understand our customers and offer optimum solutions; noting that the partnership will enhance the LG OLED TV brand to further tell its story.

“To create value-added solutions which bring greater convenience and enjoyment to our consumers, LG OLED TV (Gallery design) draws its inspiration from art, entertainment and technological innovation around the world. Working with MTV Base is to reinforce our strong reputation as a people-centric company that can make customers smile.

“At LG, we are looking at the future; we are working hard on developing innovative products aimed at improving daily life and helping you on your journey to a better well-being and sustainability. We believe that the generations of today and tomorrow are capable of incredible things, Elluru submitted.

Also lending his voice to the partnership, Country Manager, ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, said: “We are delighted to formalise our partnership with LG officially. Although they have partnered with us in one capacity or another in the past year, this deal offers a bigger playing field for both parties and provides an avenue to strengthen our companies’ relationship. With the ball already set in motion, we eagerly anticipate the great strides we will make individually and as partners in 2021.”

While in the past, the LG brand has fulfilled partnership commitments with MTV Base on-air and digital engagement initiatives such as MTV Base December Christmas Giveaways, New Music Friday, Top 10 Street Anthems etc., the partnership is poised to do a lot more that would further contribute to the successes of both brands in the market.

With more than half the population of Africa under the age of 18, the media and entertainment industry is looking for more ways to target young audiences with cross-platform content, hoping to grow today’s generation of increasingly connected youths into tomorrow’s brand-loyal consumers.

Through its collaboration with MTV Base, LG OLED TV will actively engage generation Z consumers in Nigeria, sharing its message of sophisticated luxury with the digital generation.

MTV Base is a 24-hour TV music channel from ViacomCBS Networks. It is available across Africa on satellite, Pay TV and terrestrial television.