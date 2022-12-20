Lekki Port to build Truck Park to ease cargo movement, control traffic

The shareholders of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited have approved the construction of a truck park for ease of cargo movement preparatory to the commencement of operations at the port.

The decision was taken during the company’s extraordinary general meeting held at the administrative office of the Lekki Port, Lagos Free Zone in Lagos.

Du Ruogang, the managing director of the company, who presented the issue to the shareholders for approval, said the truck park was necessary for efficient and effective operations of the container terminal which will be operated by Lekki Freeport Terminal.

Ruogang added that the truck park would have an initial 153 truck parking slots, a security booth, offices, and a waiting area.

He said the truck park will be located at the north boundary of the Lekki Port, to prevent unnecessary queues at the port’s gate when commercial operations begin next year.

On his part, Laurence Smith, the chief operating officer of the company, said the construction of the truck park would go a long way to reduce the chaotic traffic associated with existing ports and avoid indiscriminate parking of trucks on the access road to the port.

“To support the truck park, Lekki Freeport Terminal will operate a vehicle booking system widely used at all major container terminals globally. This will ensure that trucks are called via a booking system and will prevent congestion on the local road. Once the truck park is constructed, one can rest assured that the challenges associated with the loss of man-hours in traffic congestion and delays in port operations will be minimised,” he said.

He added that the promoters of the port were doing everything possible to ensure that there is the ease in the movement of cargo out of Lekki Port and ensure that gridlock does not become associated with the Lekki port.