2023: Mbah aims to revive dormant oil fields in Enugu

Peter Mbah, the Enugu State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has pledged to ensure the activation of dormant oilfields in Enugu to boost the economy of the state if elected.

Mbah promised to bring in foreign investors to fast-track the exploitation of other oil and gas fields solely owned by the state.

He spoke during town hall meetings attended by community, political, and religious leaders as well as youth and women groups, labour and professional bodies, according to a statement.

These meetings were held at Idaw River layout and Eke Otu, Amechi-Uwani, headquarters of Enugu southeast and Enugu south-central development centres, respectively, in the Enugu South local government area of the state.

“Apart from the OPL 916, which is co-owned, Enugu State has three other oil fields, including OPL 905, OPL 907 and OPL 914. We have the data of the oil deposits in these fields and we will begin to generate revenues from them,” Mbah said.

“We equally have a lot of other mineral resources such as limestone, and coal, and we must optimise them for the development of our state.”

Mbah, who restated his determination to build Enugu into a $30 billion economy from the present $4.4 billion, promised to invest heavily in education, skill acquisition and vocational training to tackle unemployment.

Read also: Tinubu/Shettima for town hall meeting in Calabar

He also said massive job creation remained one of his major multi-pronged strategies to tackle insecurity in the state.

According to the statement, the people of Enugu South LGA have assured Mbah of resounding success across the electoral wards in the local government in the 2023 general elections.

Chimezie Nkwuo, the council chairman of Enugu South local government area, said the people’s faith in Mbah was predicated on his inclusive approach to governance.

Nkwuo said his decision to hear from the people on their specific needs despite his well-detailed manifesto was a hallmark of people-oriented leadership.

In the same vein, Andy Egbo, the president-general of Obeagu Community Town Union, commended Mbah for the town hall meetings, which he described as unprecedented in the history of elections in Enugu State, saying it was a clear indication that he would be an accessible governor.

Egbo called for immediate steps to tackle the problem of insecurity in Obeagu and Enugu South Central to ensure smooth campaigns and 2023 general elections.

Ofor Chukwuegbo, representative of Enugu south/Enugu north federal constituency; Gordi Agbo, former ambassador of Nigeria to Japan; Sam Ngene, representative of Enugu South urban state constituency and Okey Ogbodo, former commissioner for lands and urban development, while pledging the people’s support, called for more democracy dividends for the people of the area.