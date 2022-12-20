Tinubu/Shettima for town hall meeting in Calabar

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, are expected in a town hall meeting in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Deputy director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council/chairman, media and publicity committee of the local organising committee, Julius Okputu, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Calabar.

“We are fully prepared for Asiwaju’s visit to Calabar for a town hall meeting with people of south-south Nigeria.

“Preparations are in top gear to give a warm welcome to our presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu who will join us on Tuesday in a town hall meeting with the people of south-south.

“Asiwaju, if elected, will focus on agro-industrialisation, job creation, robust manufacturing and sustained innovation, establish national security architecture to obliterate terror, banditry, kidnapping, among others.

“Our expectation is that the south-south will have something to present in their agenda”. Okputu maintained.

He said with Tinubu at the helm of affairs, Nigeria would be great once again.

He added that the APC presidential candidate and his deputy were capable of revamping the economy in 2023 and urged well meaning Nigerians to support their aspirations to lead Nigeria from May 29, 2023.