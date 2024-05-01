LEGO Group appoints Ebi Atawodi as Director

Danish construction toy production company, The LEGO Group has appointed Nigerian Ebi Atawodi as a member of its Board of Directors.

The company made the official announcement on Thursday unveiling Atawodi and Ilkka Paananen, CEO and co-founder of Finnish gaming company Supercell as new members of its 8-person A/S board.

Atawodi joins LEGO from Google where she is the director of product management, Creator experience and YouTube studio.

Before this, she served as the director of product and payments EMEA at Netflix, and head of product at Uber, where she also managed its West Africa division for over 2 years.

She brings over a decade of experience in communications and product strategy to LEGO where she will contribute to creating “impactful, sustainable products that harness the power of storytelling and positively impact people’s lives,” according to the company.

Atawodi, an indigene of Lagos, Nigeria lived most of her childhood in different countries around the world as her father was a Nigerian Air Force officer.

She studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom and holds a master’s degree in computer science from Imperial College, London.

Before her product management career, Atawodi worked as a software engineer for startups and was Head of Corporate Communications and Sponsorships at Etisalat, Nigeria (Now 9mobile).

Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, Chair of the LEGO A/S Board of Directors said “We are very happy to welcome Ebi and Ilkka to the Board of Directors. They bring a wealth of relevant experience, which complements and adds value to the board, as we work to reach more children, continue to build the brand, and navigate an evolving digital landscape.”

“With our shared passion for innovation, creativity and learning, and joint commitment to building a more sustainable future for children, we look very much forward to the collaboration,” he added.

Ebi Atawodi’s appointment is effective April 26, 2024.