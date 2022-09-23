Leadership, people behind lingering ASUU issues – Okonkwo

Kingsley Okonkwo, a relationship coach and the founder/lead pastor of the David Christian Centre (DCC), has said beyond just leadership, people have also contributed to the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Okonkwo, who spoke in Lagos shortly after receiving an award of honorary doctor of philosophy in Transformational Leadership from Myles Leadership University, said, “If people get it right, we will not be able to have bad leaders because if the people are good, they will bring good leaders.”

He stressed that all hands need to be on deck to work for a better Nigeria from the populace, which is more in number than the leaders.

Speaking on leadership, he said, “Nigeria has been a bit deficient in the leadership arena. And I believe that we are at a time and a season when leadership would get better; thank God for schools like Miles Leadership University, and other institutions, helping to build leadership. So, I believe that we are at the turn of the season when leadership will become better and better in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”

The honorary doctor of philosophy in Transformational Leadership award from Myles Leadership University in India which was conferred on Okonkwo recently was in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the areas of youth development, spiritual leadership, mentorship, leadership, and philanthropy.

Presenting the award to Okonkwo, the school stated that his leadership qualities and profundity of thoughts had placed him on a pedestal above all his equals.

It explained that the honorary Doctorate Award acknowledges that the recipient deserved to be recognised for his unsurpassed abilities due to life’s learning and experiences.

Speaking to journalists after receiving the award, the cleric said the award conferred on him by the school had encouraged him to do more to better society.

“When we work, we don’t know whether anybody is noticing, we don’t know whether it’s making an impact. But awards like this remind us again that people are watching, people are being touched and it’s an encouragement to do more than we’ve ever done,” Okonkwo enthused.

Myles Leadership University is said to be disrupting the system, by changing tertiary learning in the world with activity-based experiential learning at its various teaching faculty complemented by new leadership capacity-building programmes with an ethos of ethics innovation and entrepreneurship.