LCCI president urges entertainment industry stakeholders to project sector’s future

Stakeholders in the entertainment industry have been urged to project the future of the industry as the sector has the power to shape the world, ignite passion and inspire dreams.

President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Michael Olawale-Cole, who made the call at the re-launch of the creative and entertainment group of LCCI, described the sector as strategic to economic development, and stimulating the nation’s diverse, rich culture and creating job prospects.

Read also: LCCI to boost intra-African trade at international fair

According to him, in the overview of 2023 second quarter GDP, the art, entertainment, and recreation sector activity grew by 2.54 percent, year-on-year, which was higher than the 2.43 percent recorded in the second quarter of 2022.

“Let us remember that our creative and entertainment industries hold the keys to our future, and they can inspire, challenge and unite us. Let us set our sights on a future where creativity knows no bounds and where entertainment knows no limits,” he added.

Looking at the significance of the event, he said: “This event signifies the rebirth and rejuvenation of our creative and entertainment sector.

It symbolises a fresh start, a new chapter and a commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring uncharted territories.”

Read also: LCCI wants govt to partner entrepreneurs for job creation

Also speaking at the event, Chairperson, LCCI Creative and Entertainment Sector, Ngozi Omambala observed that the entertainment industry has thrived without any formal support from the government and has matured naturally based on passion and confidence.

To her, LCCI creative and entertainment group recognises the important role youth demography plays in the future growth of the sector with 70 percent under 30 years and 42 percent under 15 years.