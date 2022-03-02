Lawmakers want Obiano to repair Ogbaukwu Cave

Less than three weeks to the end of Governor Willie Obiano’s administration, the Anambra House of Assembly wants him to repair the Ogbaukwu Cave and Waterfalls in Owerre-Ezukala, Orumba south local government Area, to boost tourism.

The resolution followed a motion raised by Emmanuel Nwafor, representing Orumba South Constituency, under Matters of Urgent Public Importance, at plenary on Tuesday.

Raising the motion, Nwafor said that the cave was one of the largest caves in Nigeria.

“It calls for concern that the deplorable condition of the cave has turned it into a danger zone instead of a recreational facility for tourist attraction. Tourism is a major revenue driver for most developed nations.

“I strongly believe that if the state government can rehabilitate this cave for tourism purposes, it will create employment and generate revenue for the state,” he said.

Supporting the motion, Pete Ibida representing Njikoka ll Constituency, said that countries like Kenya make so much revenue from tourism.

“I urge Governor Obiano to invest in the cave and make it a modern tourist institution so that people will travel from all over to enjoy our natural endowment.

“The governor should prioritise the rehabilitation of this cave as a parting gift to the people of the state,” he said.

Also speaking, Ejike Okechukwu, representing Anaocha Constituency, urged the state government to diversify its economy into tourism. According to Okechukwu, such diversification would attract foreign investors and exchange.

The speaker of the House urged Obiano to direct the commissioners for tourism and diaspora and any other relevant agency to rehabilitate the Ogbaukwu cave and waterfalls for tourism purposes.

Also at the plenary, the House sympathised with the people of Ebenebe community in Awka, North, over the recent killings at a burial ceremony. The House urged residents of the state to remain security conscious.