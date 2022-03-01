Constitution amendment: Reps approve LG, state legislature/judiciary autonomies

The House of Representatives has approved autonomy for Local Government Councils, State Houses of Assembly and Judiciary in the ongoing voting on the constitution amendments.

This is as 290 members, surpassing 240, the two third majority of the House voted in support of the bill for an act to alter the provisions of the constitution to abrogate the state joint local government account and provide for a special account into which shall be paid all allocations due to Local Government Councils from the Federation Account and from the government of the state.

Also, 258 members voted in support of the bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution to establish Local Government as a tier of government and guarantee their democratic existence, tenure.

Furthermore, 296 members voted in favour of a bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Financial Independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; and for Related Matters.

In the vein, majority of members approved the bills for Acts to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution to Change the names of Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas; Kunchi Local Government Area; Egbado North and Egbado South Local Government Areas; Barikin Ladi Local Government Area; Atigbo Local government Area; Obia/Akpor Local Government Area; and for Related Matters.

Read also: Dolapo Osinbajo attends plenary as Reps vote on 68 amendments to Constitution

The House however rejected the Bill for an Act to Alter Part I of the Second Schedule to the Constitution to include Value Added Tax (VAT) on the Exclusive Legislative List as 209 members voted against while only 91 voted in support.

Also the Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seat for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for Related Matters and approve with 208 members voted against the amendment with only 81 supporting.

The House further unanimously turned down the Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide Pension for Presiding Officers of the National Assembly; and for related matters.

It voted in support of a Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Move Airports from Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

Details later…