Dolapo Osinbajo attends plenary as Reps vote on 68 amendments to Constitution

Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the vice president Yemi Osinbajo has been admitted into the hallowed Chambers of the House of Representatives to observe the voting on the 68 amendments to the Constitution.

Dolapo may be following the steps of Aisha Buhari, the first lady who was last Wednesday in both the Senate and House Chambers to observe the laying of Reports of the amendments.

She was admitted shortly before the House dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for the voting after resumption from a 10 minutes executive session in which contentious issues might have been resolved before the exercise.

The 68 amendments being voted on are subsumed into; Local Government Administration and Autonomy, the Legislature, Judicial Reform, State Creation, State Police, Devolution of Powers, Women and Vulnerable Groups, Strengthening of Institutions, Good Governance, Political Parties and Electoral Matters, Traditional Institution, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Fundamental Human Rights and National Security.

Members will be voting electronically on each of the amendments and the number of votes will be counted to determine the approval or otherwise of a particular amendment.